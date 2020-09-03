Two aircraft are transported to their new location, March 10, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Both aircraft are part of the Southeast Asia static display that needed to be moved due to new dormitory construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6137415
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-GY993-022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|40.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
This work, Static display on the move to new location [Image 9 of 9], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
