Static display on the move to new location

Two aircraft are transported to their new location, March 10, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Both aircraft are part of the Southeast Asia static display that needed to be moved due to new dormitory construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

