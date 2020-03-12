B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 12, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:46 Photo ID: 6137094 VIRIN: 200312-F-QP712-0190 Resolution: 4730x3153 Size: 12.92 MB Location: SCT, GB Web Views: 9 Downloads: 6 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.