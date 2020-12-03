Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force B-2s return to RAF Fairford

    Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2

    Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Plew | B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the...... read more read more

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.12.2020

    Story by Capt. Korey Fratini 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft, Airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing and the 131st Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, have arrived to RAF Fairford, England, for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training.

    The aircraft departed Lajes Field, Portugal, and conducted bombing training runs over Garvi Island, U.K. before landing at RAF Fairford.

    The deployment of strategic bombers to the U.K. helps exercise RAF Fairford as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers.

    “Operating bombers from forward locations enables collective defense capabilities and provides the U.S. and NATO the strategic and operational capacity needed to deter adversaries while assuring our allies and partners,” said Lt. Gen Steven Basham, Deputy Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.

    The deployment also includes joint and allied training in the U.S. European Command theater to improve bomber interoperability. Integrating with our NATO allies and theater partner nations, as well as other U.S. Air Force and joint units, enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships while greatly enhancing global stability and security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:47
    Story ID: 365055
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-2s return to RAF Fairford, by Capt. Korey Fratini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    B-2
    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    509 BW
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT