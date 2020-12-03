U.S. Air Force B-2s return to RAF Fairford

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Plew | B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Plew | B-2A Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 12, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew) see less | View Image Page

A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft, Airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing and the 131st Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, have arrived to RAF Fairford, England, for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training.



The aircraft departed Lajes Field, Portugal, and conducted bombing training runs over Garvi Island, U.K. before landing at RAF Fairford.



The deployment of strategic bombers to the U.K. helps exercise RAF Fairford as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers.



“Operating bombers from forward locations enables collective defense capabilities and provides the U.S. and NATO the strategic and operational capacity needed to deter adversaries while assuring our allies and partners,” said Lt. Gen Steven Basham, Deputy Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.



The deployment also includes joint and allied training in the U.S. European Command theater to improve bomber interoperability. Integrating with our NATO allies and theater partner nations, as well as other U.S. Air Force and joint units, enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships while greatly enhancing global stability and security.