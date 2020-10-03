Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200310-N-TI693-1147

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2020) - Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Eran Haber, middle, from Ocala, Florida, debriefs Sailors on the security reaction force team following a anti-terrorism training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 10, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:30
    Photo ID: 6137092
    VIRIN: 200310-N-TI693-1147
    Resolution: 4930x3521
    Size: 903.37 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C6F
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    FDNF
    guided-missile destroyer
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Patrol 7
    TI693

