200310-N-TI693-1128



INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2020) - Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jake Pimentel, front left, from Tacoma, Washington, and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Josh Ferris, front right, from Maryville, Tennessee, conduct a search for a reported simulated bomb during an anti-terrorism training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 10, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:30 Photo ID: 6137091 VIRIN: 200310-N-TI693-1128 Resolution: 5111x3651 Size: 840.68 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.