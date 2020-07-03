Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Mercyhurst University [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Mercyhurst University

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Luke Manning celebrates after scoring a goal during the first round of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs against Mercyhurst University on March 7, 2020 at the Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force defeated Mercyhurst 5-1 in a two-game sweep to advance to the quarterfinals. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 11:22
    Photo ID: 6136921
    VIRIN: 200307-F-XS730-1004
    Resolution: 4207x2800
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Mercyhurst University [Image 9 of 9], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Academy
    Force
    hockey
    playoffs
    Air
    Colorado
    USAFA
    AHA
    Atlantic Hockey

