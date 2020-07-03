U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force’s Marshall Bowery attempts to score a rebound from Mercyhurst University’s Garrett Metcalf during the first round of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs on March 7, 2020 at the Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force defeated Mercyhurst 5-1 in a two-game sweep to advance to the quarterfinals. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6136922
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-XS730-1005
|Resolution:
|3709x2469
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Mercyhurst University [Image 9 of 9], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT