Fort McCoy community members create paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). For more about Fort McCoy DFMWR events, visit www.mccoy.armymwr.com or www.facebook.com/mccoymwr. (Photo courtesy of Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 09:29 Photo ID: 6136693 VIRIN: 200228-A-A4608-342 Resolution: 938x703 Size: 183.42 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.