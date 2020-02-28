Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event

Fort McCoy community members create paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). For more about Fort McCoy DFMWR events, visit www.mccoy.armymwr.com or www.facebook.com/mccoymwr. (Photo courtesy of Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.)
