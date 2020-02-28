Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event [Image 11 of 11]

    Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members create paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). For more about Fort McCoy DFMWR events, visit www.mccoy.armymwr.com or www.facebook.com/mccoymwr. (Photo courtesy of Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 09:29
    VIRIN: 200228-A-A4608-342
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    DFMWR
    Sit-Sip-Paint event
    Linda Oldenburg

