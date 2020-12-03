Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community members create paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community members create paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). For more about Fort McCoy DFMWR events, visit www.mccoy.armymwr.com or www.facebook.com/mccoymwr. (Photo courtesy of Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by Fort McCoy Directorate

of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation



Fort McCoy community members created paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



For more about Fort McCoy DFMWR events, visit www.mccoy.armymwr.com or www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



