Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event

Photo Essay by Fort McCoy Directorate
of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation
Fort McCoy community members created paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
