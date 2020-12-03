Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy community members create works of art at Sit, Sip, Paint event

    Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community members create paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Fort McCoy Directorate
    of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

    Fort McCoy community members created paintings at the Sit, Sip, Paint Night on Feb. 28, 2020, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The workshop was led by professional artist Linda Oldenburg and coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).

    For more about Fort McCoy DFMWR events, visit www.mccoy.armymwr.com or www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

