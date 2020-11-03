2nd Lt. Kyle Cosgrove, chemical officer of the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, goes over terrain models with a Royal Thai Army military official, during the joint MDMP training March 11, 2020, at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Thailand. The MDMP training was conducted to teach the RTA how the U.S. Army makes decision in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax)

