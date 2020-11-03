Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint MDMP training [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint MDMP training

    CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, THAILAND

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Steven Simmons, operations officer of the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, goes over the seven steps in the military decision making process with Royal Thai Army military officials, during the joint MDMP training March 11, 2020, at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Thailand. The MDMP training was conducted to teach the RTA how the U.S. Army makes decisions in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6136624
    VIRIN: 200311-A-AD012-049
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint MDMP training [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    3IBCT
    25thID
    USINDOPACOM
    NoneBetter
    Hanuman Guardian 20
    HG20
    Prepared and Loyal

