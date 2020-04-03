Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, JMSDF Commemerate Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between United States and Japan [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Navy, JMSDF Commemerate Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between United States and Japan

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPINE SEA (Mar. 4 2020) U.S. Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors stand in formation on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) and Takanami-class destroyer JS Suzunami (DD 114) during the U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. This formation to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan signed in 1960. BAWT improves interoperability between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF to work together to confront any contingency. ( U.S. Navy photo released by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy, JMSDF Commemerate Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between United States and Japan [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Live-Fire Exercise
    JMSDF
    Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    Surface Warriors
    BAWT

