U.S. Navy, JMSDF Commemerate Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security Between United States and Japan

PHILIPINE SEA (Mar. 4 2020) U.S. Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors stand in formation on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) and Takanami-class destroyer JS Suzunami (DD 114) during the U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. This formation to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan signed in 1960. BAWT improves interoperability between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF to work together to confront any contingency. ( U.S. Navy photo released by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

