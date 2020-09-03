Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) LCU Ops

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) LCU Ops

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    APRA HABOR (March 09, 2020) U.S. Sailors and Royal New Zealand Navy sailors conduct amphibious operations in the well deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 02:14
    Photo ID: 6136516
    VIRIN: 200309-N-QD718-2098
    Resolution: 1616x1154
    Size: 969.81 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) LCU Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    US Navy
    USS Germantown
    LSD 42

    • LEAVE A COMMENT