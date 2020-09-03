APRA HABOR (March 09, 2020) Sailors heave line guiding Landing Craft, Utility 1633 assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 in the well deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 02:14 Photo ID: 6136514 VIRIN: 200309-N-QD718-2030 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 978.97 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) LCU Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.