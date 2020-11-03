What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon

Sgt. Andrew Moon a musician with the 25th Infantry Division Band, stands at the position of attention after performing at a ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Mar. 11. Moon has the military Occupational Specialty 42R and plays the French Horn.
|03.11.2020
|03.11.2020 22:12
|6136427
|200311-A-TD292-1003
|2149x3102
|347.72 KB
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|4
|0
|0
