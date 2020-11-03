Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon [Image 2 of 3]

    What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Andrew Moon a musician with the 25th Infantry Division Band, performs at a ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hawaii Mar. 11. Moon has the military Occupational Specialty 42R and plays the French Horn.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 22:12
    Photo ID: 6136426
    VIRIN: 200311-A-TD292-1002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 826.29 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon
    What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon
    What's Your Warrior: Sgt. Andrew Moon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    band
    Tropic Lightning
    french horn
    25ID
    INDOPACOM
    28PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT