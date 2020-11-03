Bravo Battery conducts RSOP

U.S. Marines with 2nd platoon, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment set up the M777 Howitzer during a Reconnaissance Selection of Position exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2020. RSOP consists of tasks such as emplacing and displacing the platoon, increasing the unit’s readiness and cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

