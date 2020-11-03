Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery conducts RSOP [Image 4 of 5]

    Bravo Battery conducts RSOP

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with 2nd platoon, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment set up the M777 Howitzer during a Reconnaissance Selection of Position exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2020. RSOP consists of tasks such as emplacing and displacing the platoon, increasing the unit’s readiness and cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 21:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

