U.S. Marines with 2nd platoon, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment unload the M777 Howitzer during a Reconnaissance Selection of Position exercise, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2020. RSOP consists of tasks such as emplacing and displacing the platoon, increasing the unit’s readiness and cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6136411
|VIRIN:
|200311-M-SS016-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Battery conducts RSOP [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
