142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

Oregon National Guard Air Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore; 142nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Adam Sitler; Oregon National Guard State Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel; and 142nd Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Brent Cavanias present the award for Employer of the Year to Lam Research, accepted by Mike Snell, Corporate Vice President of Manufacturing at Lam Research, on Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. Feb. 8 2020. The award was presented during the second annual 142nd Fighter Wing Awards Banquet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

