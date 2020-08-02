Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet [Image 2 of 3]

    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Oregon National Guard Air Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore; 142nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Adam Sitler; Oregon National Guard State Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel; and 142nd Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Brent Cavanias present the award for Employer of the Year to Lam Research, accepted by Mike Snell, Corporate Vice President of Manufacturing at Lam Research, on Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. Feb. 8 2020. The award was presented during the second annual 142nd Fighter Wing Awards Banquet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 18:13
    Photo ID: 6136235
    VIRIN: 200208-Z-WT152-0004
    Resolution: 3720x2352
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet
    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet
    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    142nd Fighter Wing
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    National Guard
    Portland
    Awards Banquet
    Airman of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT