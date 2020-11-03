Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

    142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank | Oregon National Guard Air Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore; 142nd...... read more read more

    PORTLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 142nd Fighter Wing (FW) honored the accomplishments of their Airmen during the second annual awards banquet at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, February 8, 2020.

    The wing recognized the individual accomplishments of Airmen from the Operations Group, Maintenance Squadron, Logistic Readiness Squadron, Mission Support Group, and the Medical Group.

    State-level award winners included: Tech.Sgt. Benjamin Shultz, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron, as Airman of the Year, Category II; Master Sgt. Edward King, 116th Air Control Squadron, as First Sergeant of the Year winner; and Staff Sgt. James Whittle, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, as Honor Guard Member of the Year.

    State-level award winners will advance in the selection process where Oregon Guardsmen will represent the state in a national selection process.

    The ceremony also included a presentation of the Major General Chester E. McCarty Superior Performance Award, which was established in 1973 by McCarty himself; a distinguished Air Force Officer, and prominent Oregonian. The state level award is presented to members that exemplify superior performance in leadership and job performance. This year's winners include: Tech. Sgt. Breland Reed, 142nd Medical Group, and Master Sgt. Nathan Page, 142nd Security Forces Squadron.

    Lam Research, a Portland area manufacturer, was recognized as the 142nd FW Employer of the Year. Accepting the award on behalf of Lam Research was Mike Snell, the Corporate Vice President for Manufacturing.

    “Accepting this award was an honor," said Snell. “Serving military personnel and veterans make a huge contribution to Lam. We are proud to support those serving our country."

    The wing also identified over 40 enlisted Airmen as Unit level Airmen of the Year. Airmen were selected based on their exemplary proficiency, and dedication to the Air Force core values.

    “It’s more motivation to keep working hard,” said Senior Airman Joni Patton, Unit level Airman of the Year, Category I, 142nd Fighter Wing Headquarters Element, “The way they described the big award winners and how they contributed; we wouldn’t know that at all without them being recognized...they went above and beyond and it pays off.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 18:13
    Story ID: 365012
    Location: PORTLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    142nd Fighter Wing
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    National Guard
    Portland
    Awards Banquet
    Airman of the Year
    Lam Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT