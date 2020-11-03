142nd Fighter Wing holds Second Annual Awards Banquet

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank | Oregon National Guard Air Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore; 142nd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank | Oregon National Guard Air Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore; 142nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Adam Sitler; Oregon National Guard State Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Mark McDaniel; and 142nd Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Brent Cavanias present the award for Honor Guard Member of the Year to Staff Sgt. James Whittle, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, on Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. Feb. 8 2020. The award was presented during the second annual 142nd Fighter Wing Awards Banquet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The 142nd Fighter Wing (FW) honored the accomplishments of their Airmen during the second annual awards banquet at Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, February 8, 2020.



The wing recognized the individual accomplishments of Airmen from the Operations Group, Maintenance Squadron, Logistic Readiness Squadron, Mission Support Group, and the Medical Group.



State-level award winners included: Tech.Sgt. Benjamin Shultz, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron, as Airman of the Year, Category II; Master Sgt. Edward King, 116th Air Control Squadron, as First Sergeant of the Year winner; and Staff Sgt. James Whittle, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, as Honor Guard Member of the Year.



State-level award winners will advance in the selection process where Oregon Guardsmen will represent the state in a national selection process.



The ceremony also included a presentation of the Major General Chester E. McCarty Superior Performance Award, which was established in 1973 by McCarty himself; a distinguished Air Force Officer, and prominent Oregonian. The state level award is presented to members that exemplify superior performance in leadership and job performance. This year's winners include: Tech. Sgt. Breland Reed, 142nd Medical Group, and Master Sgt. Nathan Page, 142nd Security Forces Squadron.



Lam Research, a Portland area manufacturer, was recognized as the 142nd FW Employer of the Year. Accepting the award on behalf of Lam Research was Mike Snell, the Corporate Vice President for Manufacturing.



“Accepting this award was an honor," said Snell. “Serving military personnel and veterans make a huge contribution to Lam. We are proud to support those serving our country."



The wing also identified over 40 enlisted Airmen as Unit level Airmen of the Year. Airmen were selected based on their exemplary proficiency, and dedication to the Air Force core values.



“It’s more motivation to keep working hard,” said Senior Airman Joni Patton, Unit level Airman of the Year, Category I, 142nd Fighter Wing Headquarters Element, “The way they described the big award winners and how they contributed; we wouldn’t know that at all without them being recognized...they went above and beyond and it pays off.”