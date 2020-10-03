Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPM MAP Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    JPM MAP Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    200310-N-MT581-1006 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Gameliel Smith, right, from Mechanicsville, Md., attached to USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is pinned by Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Adan Flores, from San Diego during a Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony held on board. MAP rewards a limited number of exceptional sailors with immediate promotion to the next paygrade. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    JPM MAP Ceremony
    JPM MAP Ceremony

    • LEAVE A COMMENT