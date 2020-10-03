JPM MAP Ceremony

200310-N-MT581-1006 SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Gameliel Smith, right, from Mechanicsville, Md., attached to USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is pinned by Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Adan Flores, from San Diego during a Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony held on board. MAP rewards a limited number of exceptional sailors with immediate promotion to the next paygrade. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

