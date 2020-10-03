JPM MAP Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Patterson, left, operations officer USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), from Mount Vernon, Ohio, receives a brief from Yeoman 1st Class Jake White from Kansas City, Mo. prior to a Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony held on board. MAP rewards a limited number of exceptional sailors with immediate promotion to the next paygrade. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

