The wife of Sgt. 1st Class Michael E. Young, Katelyn Young, (second from left) accepts an award on behalf of her deployed husband, at the USO Salute to U.S. Special Operations Forces awards dinner, Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. The chief of staff of the Army, Gen. James McConville, presented the award with the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, Gen. Richard Clarke. Young is joined on stage by Gold Star mom Vonda Rodgers. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:17 Photo ID: 6136198 VIRIN: 200310-D-BN624-1930 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.41 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Honors Special Operations Forces [Image 64 of 64], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.