    USO Honors Special Operations Forces [Image 58 of 64]

    USO Honors Special Operations Forces

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nathan Harris is honored at the USO Salute to U.S. Special Operations Forces awards dinner, Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:18
    Photo ID: 6136193
    VIRIN: 200310-D-BN624-1783
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Honors Special Operations Forces [Image 64 of 64], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Special Operations
    SecDef
    Special Forces
    Mark T. Esper

