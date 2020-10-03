200311-N-OE749-0010 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS (March 11, 2020) Army Lt. Col. Lien Senchak, Armed Forces Radial Biology Research Institute military medical operations department head, delivers a brief as part of a Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation (MEIR) course at Joint Task Force Civil Support headquarters. The MEIR course, held from March 10-12, teaches service members and civilians the biological effects of radiation, medical and health effects, and psychological effects of radiation exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6136121
|VIRIN:
|200311-N-OE749-0010
|Resolution:
|5333x3555
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Hosts MEIR Course [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
