JTF-CS Hosts MEIR Course

200311-N-OE749-0010 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS (March 11, 2020) Army Lt. Col. Lien Senchak, Armed Forces Radial Biology Research Institute military medical operations department head, delivers a brief as part of a Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation (MEIR) course at Joint Task Force Civil Support headquarters. The MEIR course, held from March 10-12, teaches service members and civilians the biological effects of radiation, medical and health effects, and psychological effects of radiation exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

