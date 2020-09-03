Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Hosts MEIR Course [Image 1 of 3]

    JTF-CS Hosts MEIR Course

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    200310-N-OE749-0002 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS (March 10, 2020) Army Capt. Balazs Bene, Medical Radiology Advisory Team manager, discusses physical principles and health physics basics of ionizing radiation as part of a Medical Effects of Ionizing Radiation (MEIR) course at Joint Task Force Civil Support headquarters. The MEIR course, held from March 10-12, teaches service members and civilians the biological effects of radiation, medical and health effects, and psychological effects of radiation exposure. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:25
    Photo ID: 6136119
    VIRIN: 200310-N-OE749-0002
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Hosts MEIR Course [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    JTF-CS

