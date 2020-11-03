WVNG provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff

Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team (CST) and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) provide hands-on Personal Protective Equipment instruction March 11, 2020, to the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. The training was conducted in order to help prepare the facility for potential future cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). (US Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

