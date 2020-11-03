WVNG provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff

Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) 35th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, the 35th Civil Support Team (CST), and the 35th Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) unit provided hands-on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) instruction to members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) staff to prepare the hospital for possible future cases of COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Mar. 11, 2020. The training was provided as part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR). (US Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020