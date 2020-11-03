Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff

    WVNG provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) 35th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, the 35th Civil Support Team (CST), and the 35th Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) unit provided hands-on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) instruction to members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) staff to prepare the hospital for possible future cases of COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Mar. 11, 2020. The training was provided as part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR). (US Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6136085
    VIRIN: 200311-Z-FC129-033
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff [Image 5 of 5], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Decontamination
    Decon
    Public Health
    CST
    West Virginia
    CERFP
    West Virginia National Guard
    Hospital
    National Guard
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

