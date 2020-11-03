U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, compete in the regimental Best Sustainer Competition in Vilseck, Germany, March 10, 2020. The Soldiers planned, resourced and hosted the inaugural iteration of this competition, in which logistical troops from across the regiment participated. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Connor Coombes)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6135982
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-WX660-2002
|Resolution:
|1823x1215
|Size:
|481.63 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2CR holds inaugural Best Sustainer Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT