U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, are recognized for winning the regimental Best Sustainer Competition in Vilseck, Germany, March 10, 2020. The event was the inaugural iteration of the newly created competition, which featured logistics Soldiers from across the regiment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Connor Coombes)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6135980
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-WX660-2001
|Resolution:
|1839x1226
|Size:
|387.99 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2CR holds inaugural Best Sustainer Competition [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Connor Coombes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
