Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Coast Guard Academy officer candidates assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Eagle set sail stations while aboard the Eagle, March 9, 2020. The 295-foot Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle serves as a training vessel for officer candidates and cadets at the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd class David Weydert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:39
    Photo ID: 6135971
    VIRIN: 200309-G-ZV557-840
    Resolution: 960x1440
    Size: 361.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020
    Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cutter
    USCG
    Sail
    Eagle
    CGC Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT