Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020

Coast Guard Academy officer candidates assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Eagle climb the ship's rigging on the first day of their time aboard the Eagle, March 8, 2020. The 295-foot Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle serves as a training vessel for officer candidates and cadets at the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd class David Weydert)
