Coast Guard Academy officer candidates assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Eagle climb the ship's rigging on the first day of their time aboard the Eagle, March 8, 2020. The 295-foot Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle serves as a training vessel for officer candidates and cadets at the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd class David Weydert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:39 Photo ID: 6135970 VIRIN: 200308-G-ZV557-713 Resolution: 960x1440 Size: 362.61 KB Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Eagle Spring 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Weydert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.