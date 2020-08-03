Whiteman AFB Total Force maintainers deploy to Lajes Field for BTF Europe

Airmen assigned to the 509th Maintenance Group prepare to refuel a B-2 Spirit on the flight line of Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, on March 8, 2020. Active-duty and Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, deployed to Lajes Field in support of Bomber Task Force Europe. BTF rotations challenge maintainers to operate as they would at home station by providing expeditious and thorough service to their unique airframe, the Air Force's premier stealth bomber all while at a forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

