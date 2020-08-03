Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB Total Force maintainers deploy to Lajes Field for BTF Europe [Image 6 of 8]

    Whiteman AFB Total Force maintainers deploy to Lajes Field for BTF Europe

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Cameron Heyde, an electrical and environmental Airman, and Master Sgt. Travis Woolery, a crew chief work lead, both assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, review maintenance feedback from a B-2 Spirit on the flight line of Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, on March 8, 2020. Active-duty and Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings deployed to Lajes Field in support of Bomber Task Force Europe. BTF rotations challenge maintainers to operate as they would at home station by providing expeditious and thorough service to their unique airframe, the Air Force's premier stealth bomber all while at a forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    This work, Whiteman AFB Total Force maintainers deploy to Lajes Field for BTF Europe [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

