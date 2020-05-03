200305-N-MW964-1062 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 05, 2020). Seabees (left to right) Command Master Chief Joseph Arnold, Deputy Chief Staff Officer Gregory Phillip (oldest Seabee present), and Commodore, Capt. David McAlister, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Randall Gailey (youngest Seabeee present) of Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, prepare to cut the Seabee celebration cake for the Seabees 78th Birthday. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:10 Photo ID: 6135852 VIRIN: 200305-N-MW964-1081 Resolution: 3280x4592 Size: 2.28 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Celebrate 78 Years of Heritage [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Heather Salzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.