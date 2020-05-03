Seabees Celebrate 78 Years of Heritage

200305-N-MW964-1062 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 05, 2020). Seabees (left to right) Command Master Chief Joseph Arnold, Deputy Chief Staff Officer Gregory Phillip (oldest Seabee present), and Commodore, Capt. David McAlister, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Randall Gailey (youngest Seabeee present) of Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, prepare to cut the Seabee celebration cake for the Seabees 78th Birthday. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)
