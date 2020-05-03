200305-N-MW964-1031 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 05, 2020). Commodore, Capt. David McAlister, and Chief Staff Officer, CDR Preston Taylor, of Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, prepare cake servings for Seabees and Sailors assigned to NCG-1 during the 78th Seabee birthday celebration at spaces. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:10 Photo ID: 6135849 VIRIN: 200305-N-MW964-1031 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Celebrate 78 Years of Heritage [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Heather Salzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.