    Seabees Celebrate 78 Years of Heritage [Image 1 of 3]

    Seabees Celebrate 78 Years of Heritage

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Salzman 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    200305-N-MW964-1031 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Mar. 05, 2020). Commodore, Capt. David McAlister, and Chief Staff Officer, CDR Preston Taylor, of Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, prepare cake servings for Seabees and Sailors assigned to NCG-1 during the 78th Seabee birthday celebration at spaces. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 1st Class Heather Salzman/Released)

    The Value of a BEE: Seabees Celebrate Seventy-Eight Years of Heritage and Tradition

