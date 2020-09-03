Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Army Cyber Workshop [Image 2 of 4]

    2020 Army Cyber Workshop

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    The 2020 Army Cyber Workshop has launched, and sessions are taking place
    at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, March 10th to 13th. Attendees at the workshop include members from teams across all three Army components in the cyber fight and Army Cyber leaders who oversee key initiatives impacting the future of the force. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade and their headquarters 335th Signal Command (Theater), are assisting with coordination of the workshop.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:03
    Photo ID: 6135844
    VIRIN: 200311-A-RN359-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
