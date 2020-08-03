Elephant Walk: 141st Air Refueling Squadron

U. S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotankers assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Squadron, sit aligned at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 8, 2020. The KC-135R Stratotanker allows the wing to support the Air Mobility Command with mid-air refueling and air bridge support to overseas contingency operations and homeland defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea A. S. Williamson)
|03.08.2020
|03.11.2020 13:16
|6135842
|200308-Z-YV060-1206
|6016x4016
|7.34 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|1
|0
|0
