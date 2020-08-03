Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elephant Walk: 141st Air Refueling Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    Elephant Walk: 141st Air Refueling Squadron

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea Williamson 

    108th Wing/Public Affairs

    U. S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotankers assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Squadron, sit aligned at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 8, 2020. The KC-135R Stratotanker allows the wing to support the Air Mobility Command with mid-air refueling and air bridge support to overseas contingency operations and homeland defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea A. S. Williamson)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:16
    Photo ID: 6135842
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-YV060-1206
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, Elephant Walk: 141st Air Refueling Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrea Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

