Elephant Walk: 141st Air Refueling Squadron

U. S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotankers assigned to the 141st Air Refueling Squadron, sit aligned at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 8, 2020. The KC-135R Stratotanker allows the wing to support the Air Mobility Command with mid-air refueling and air bridge support to overseas contingency operations and homeland defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andrea A. S. Williamson)

