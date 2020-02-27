Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Color Detachment at Kofa High School [Image 5 of 7]

    Battle Color Detachment at Kofa High School

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps perform during a ceremony at Kofa High School, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The Marines performed at Kofa High School as part of the 2020 Battle Color Detachment Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Detachment at Kofa High School [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Barracks
    Washington D.C.
    8th and I

    • LEAVE A COMMENT