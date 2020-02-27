Battle Color Detachment at Kofa High School

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform during a ceremony at Kofa High School, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2020. The Marines performed at Kofa High School as part of the 2020 Battle Color Detachment Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

