Chief Master Sgt. Chief Carlos Rosa, Senior Enlisted Leader for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii and 1st Lt. Ethan Sneider, 747th Communications Squadron pose for a photo in between exercises during the Toughest Warrior Competition on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 9, 2020. The week-long event, comprised of six-person teams from various commands, includes physical, critical thinking and team-building challenges held at different locations throughout JBPHH.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 00:05
|Photo ID:
|6134846
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-FU432-787
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
