    Toughest Warrior Competition

    Toughest Warrior Competition

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and Sailors prepare to pull a bus as part of the Toughest Warrior Competition on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 9, 2020. The week-long event, comprised of six-person teams from various commands, includes physical, critical thinking and team-building challenges held at different locations throughout JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 00:06
    Photo ID: 6134836
    VIRIN: 200309-F-FU432-493
    Resolution: 6000x2668
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toughest Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

