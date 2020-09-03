Airmen and Sailors prepare to pull a bus as part of the Toughest Warrior Competition on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 9, 2020. The week-long event, comprised of six-person teams from various commands, includes physical, critical thinking and team-building challenges held at different locations throughout JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
|03.09.2020
|03.11.2020 00:06
|6134836
|200309-F-FU432-493
|6000x2668
|5.02 MB
|JBPHH, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Toughest Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
