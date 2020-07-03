Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson [Image 2 of 2]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Otte 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson poses for a photo during the Texas Military Department's Best Warrior competition. Thompson ws the first medic on the scene of an injury during the competition, despite being at the competition as an observer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Otte)

    A Citizen Soldier Story: Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson

    TMDBWC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT