Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson poses for a photo during the Texas Military Department's Best Warrior competition. Thompson ws the first medic on the scene of an injury during the competition, despite being at the competition as an observer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Otte)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 20:46
|Photo ID:
|6134773
|VIRIN:
|200307-A-FP539-169
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Mark Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Citizen Soldier Story: Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson
LEAVE A COMMENT