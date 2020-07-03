Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medics work a patient in the field [Image 1 of 2]

    Medics work a patient in the field

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson fixes the broken nose of a competitor at the Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior competition. Thompson had not attended the event to perform her 68W duties, but was the first medic to see a soldier break his nose and knew she needed to act. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 20:46
    Photo ID: 6134770
    VIRIN: 200307-A-FP539-833
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics work a patient in the field [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medics work a patient in the field
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Citizen Soldier Story: Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson

    TAGS

    TMDBWC2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT