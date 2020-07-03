Medics work a patient in the field

Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson fixes the broken nose of a competitor at the Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior competition. Thompson had not attended the event to perform her 68W duties, but was the first medic to see a soldier break his nose and knew she needed to act. (Courtesy Photo)
A Citizen Soldier Story: Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Thompson
