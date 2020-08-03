New York Army National Guard Specialist Alexa Coats, assigned to the culinary section of Fox Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, which supports the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, prepares pork chops on March 8, 2020 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y. for evaluation by judges in the Army's Connelly Program cooking competition. The Phillip A. Connelly Program recognizes excellence in Army mess sections. The Fox Company, 427th mess section won the regional competition and was competing to be named the best of the four finalists in the 2020 competition. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 18:03 Photo ID: 6134607 VIRIN: 200308-Z-A3538-1011 Resolution: 4660x3320 Size: 763.93 KB Location: CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Army National Guard cooks compete in Connelly Program [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.