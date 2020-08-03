Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Army National Guard cooks compete in Connelly Program [Image 4 of 8]

    NY Army National Guard cooks compete in Connelly Program

    CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Spec. Rose Bishop, assigned to the culinary section of Fox Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, which supports the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, prepares a meal on March 8, 2020 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, N.Y. for evaluation by judges in the Army's Connelly Program cooking competition. The Phillip A. Connelly Program recognizes excellence in Army mess sections. The Fox Company, 427th mess section won the regional competition and was competing to be named the best of the four finalists in the 2020 competition. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 18:03
    Location: CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army National Guard cooks compete in Connelly Program [Image 8 of 8], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cooks
    mess
    culinary
    1st Battalion
    cooking competition
    New York Army National Guard
    Camp Smith Training Site
    258th Field Artillery
    Phillip A. Connelly Program
    Fox Company 427th Brigade Support Battalion
    mess team

