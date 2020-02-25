Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multiple agencies practice decontamination during Arctic Eagle 2020 [Image 5 of 7]

    Multiple agencies practice decontamination during Arctic Eagle 2020

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the 297th Infantry Battalion medical platoon, Alaska Army National Guard, treat and evacuate casualties of a simulated search and extraction mission during exercise Arctic Eagle 20, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2020. Arctic Eagle 20 is a statewide exercise involving national, state, and local agencies designed to provide opportunities for participants to conduct sustained operations in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 16:26
    Photo ID: 6134484
    VIRIN: 200225-Z-PL215-1014
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multiple agencies practice decontamination during Arctic Eagle 2020 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Alaska National Guard
    search and extraction
    arctictough
    arcticeagle20

