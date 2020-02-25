Multiple agencies practice decontamination during Arctic Eagle 2020

A multi-agency search and rescue team seeks an evacuation route within a building in which they have hypothetically been trapped on the top floor due to a staircase collapsing during exercise Arctic Eagle 20, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 25, 2020. Arctic Eagle 20 is a statewide exercise involving national, state, and local agencies designed to provide opportunities for participants to conduct sustained operations in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

